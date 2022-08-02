‘A nightmare’: Two girls testify against father accused of killing their mother

SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago began on Tuesday with testimony from his two young daughters.

Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Cora Nickel.

Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 20, 2020.

On Monday, the couple’s two young daughters took the stand to testify for the prosecution.

Now 10 and 7 years old, the girls said they both remember coming home from a birthday party when their parents started arguing. They said their mother asked their father to leave.

“She told him to leave, but he didn’t because he needed to put his clothes in the laundry,” the 7-year-old said.

They said they were put to bed shortly after getting home and then woke up to a nightmare.

The oldest child described to the jury how she found her mother in a pool of blood.

“I went downstairs and seen her laying there with liquid around, and I didn’t know what it was because it was dark,” the 10-year-old said. “I immediately ran back upstairs because I was scared, and I thought it was like a nightmare.”

At the time, the girls said their father, Izquierdo, was nowhere to be found, and they tried calling him but got no answer. He had fled the state to California, where he was later arrested at a relative’s home.

The girls were able to get in touch with their grandmother, who rushed over and called 911.

Lyn Robison also took the stand to talk about that call her granddaughters made to her and the moment she saw her daughter.

“As soon as I walked in, I knew,” Robinson said. “I saw my daughter laying on the floor with blood all around her.”

Robinson has since adopted both girls after Izquierdo’s rights were terminated.

If Izquierdo is found guilty, he faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Testimony will continue on Wednesday.