City parks Broadway plan as TxDOT holds firm on keeping existing lanes

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio’s plan to redevelop Broadway as a “complete street” with bike lanes, expansive sidewalks and landscaping has come to a halt.

But whether it’s a dead end or just a red light remains to be seen.

After a meeting Thursday with the heads of the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Transportation Commission, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in an emailed statement, “We learned today that TxDOT’s priority is not improving traffic flow and mitigating congestion, it’s all about six lanes of asphalt, regardless of capacity.”

“TxDOT tells us they will work on a plan that keeps the six-lane roadway and addresses pedestrian safety and multimodal mobility. We’ll review it when we receive it.”

The City of San Antonio's plans for the Broadway corridor north of I-35 include reducing the number of traffic lanes from six down to four. (City of San Antonio)

In the meantime, the city says the Broadway plan is “on hold,” as are the local dollars for it - roughly $65 million.

The planned lane reduction of Broadway Avenue from six lanes down to four was behind the Transportation Commission’s January decision to reverse course on a plan to hand off a 2.2-mile, state-owned stretch of Broadway to the city.

The move effectively stopped the years-long plans to redevelop that portion of the corridor between I-35 and Burr Road - roughly from the Pearl to the University of the Incarnate Word.

However, city officials told media earlier this week they were hopeful that a tweaked plan they had developed using the state’s traffic assumptions would satisfy concerns about capacity and congestion. The amended plan would be largely the same, including the reduction of traffic lanes, but include changes to make traffic flow more efficiently.

The city has argued that its plan for a “complete street” was what voters approved as part of the 2017 bond program.

TxDOT still controls the portion of Broadway Avenue included in the Upper Segments of the Broadway plan. The Lower Segment is owned by the city and is under construction.

The entire Broadway corridor redesign, from Houston Street to Burr Road, is estimated to cost $144.8 million between a variety of funding streams, with $31.6 million already spent and committed.

Of that, the two upper segments of the project on the state-owned stretch have an $83.7 million budget with $4.6 million spent and committed so far.

The lower portions of Broadway are already owned by the city and construction is underway. They remain unaffected by the city and state’s battle over the upper segments.

