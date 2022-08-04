92º

Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire

Officials say fire area is off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue.

The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.

Many firefighting crews are at the scene and Wimberley Fire Rescue called in the Hays County Wildland Task Force and air support to help with the wildfire response.

Officials are asking some residents to evacuate calmly and to be careful not to block narrow roads with their vehicles.

Drivers are asked to stay away and allow access to emergency vehicles on roadways.

