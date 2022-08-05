Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door.

Pik Nik Foods

Our first stop in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door takes us to Pik Nik Foods, located in the 500 block of Ruiz Street.

Eleven repeat violations helped bring down its score to a 73.

The health inspector found improperly labeled bags of ice for sale. They were bagging up the unapproved ice on site without the proper license.

A microwave that was rusted on the inside was taken out of service and replaced.

The kitchen had live roaches, and the ceiling tiles above the kitchen were peeling paint.

Maria’s Cafe #1

Maria’s Cafe #1, located in the 1400 block of Cupples Road, earned a 75 on its recent inspection.

When the inspector visited on July 1, they found a bin of prepared chicken with a use-by date of June 24. The chicken was thrown out.

Ad

Old food debris was found on the floor behind the cook’s cold unit, including a foil-wrapped taco.

A sugar container was being stored on the floor, and an employee was seen touching a customer’s prepared tacos with bare hands.

Staff corrected 11 violations during the inspection.

Cafe San Luis

Finally, Cafe San Luis, located in the 1600 block of Castroville Road, scored an 82.

Meat was discovered thawing in a sink at room temperature with a recorded temperature of 68. Coffee creamer that should have been refrigerated had a temp of 67. The inspector noted both items should be 41 degrees or less.

Food in a freezer was stored under a fan that leaked fluid onto the food, and ice stalactites formed on the shelves.

Staff corrected seven violations during the inspection.

To search health reports for restaurants in the city of San Antonio, click here.

Ad

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here