Manufacturers providing schools with additional security tools to protect students

After the Parkland shooting in Florida, Todd Drummond and his son, Donald, created the Safe Space Security Desk as a way to protect students in the event of a school shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – Manufacturers say they are ready to help schools step up their security with bulletproof desks and window shades to protect students in the event of a school shooting.

Safe Space Security Desk

After the massacre at a school in Parkland in 2018, Todd Drummond and his son, Donald, created the Safe Space Security Desk to protect kids from future shootings.

The Drummonds say the desk, which is built like a cocoon, meets national durability, structural performance, and safety and ballistic testing.

Todd Drummond said these types of desks offer the last layer of protection.

“The theory here is that a school, they have to be able to stop an AR-15 from entering the school. If they can’t stop an AR-15 from entering a school, they can’t protect their kids anyway,” he said.

First Line Furniture

First Line Furniture has a desk that can quickly become a wall of protection with the pull of a lever.

“Our tables are five or six times the size of a police officer’s ballistic shield,” said Rick Trubacek with First Line Furniture.

School Safety Solution

School Safety Solution offers a shade that can help cover windows, protecting students from view during an emergency. The product is simple and affordable, and some San Antonio area school districts already have them in place.

“The effectiveness of getting out of sight in the event of a lockdown of an active shooter is so, so very important,” said Andrew Keel with School Safety Solution.

The school safety company representatives KSAT spoke with say it’s crucial for all parents to know what types of protection school districts have available to protect students.

