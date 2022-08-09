Seguin murder suspect still on the run, reward offered for information leading to arrest

Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Seguin police say.

SEGUIN – The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a man wanted for murder.

Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, is accused of shooting Jerome Roundtree, 59, on July 2 at a home in the 100 block of Benbo, police said.

Roundtree, a 59-year-old from Pflugerville, was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the men were arguing, and it “quickly escalated” into a shooting.

Powell was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but that was upgraded to murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Seguin police at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-403-TIPS.

Ad

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to Powell’s arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: