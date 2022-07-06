Suspect still on the run days after shooting man during argument, Seguin police say

Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Seguin police say.

The Seguin Police Department is searching for a man accused of shooting another man during an argument last week.

Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, shot a 50-year-old man from Pflugerville Saturday evening at a home in the 100 block of Benbo, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the men were arguing, and it “quickly escalated.”

A judge issued a warrant for Powell for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Seguin police at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-403-TIPS.

