Robbery suspect accused of attacking man with club over $40 loan

Alfonzo Alvarado was charged with robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Authorities arrested a man who is accused of attacking another man with a club during a robbery.

Alfonzo Alvarado, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Alvarado and another male approached the victim on June 16 because the victim owed Alvarado $40.

Alvarado demanded the money, but when the victim said he didn’t have the money, Alvarado and the other man pulled out clubs, investigators said.

Alvarado hit the man in the head and took his cell phone, police said.

Alvarado and the other suspect then fled in a red minivan, driven by a woman who has not been identified.

The affidavit states that the victim was able to identify Alvarado since they knew each other.

Alvarado’s bond is set at $30,000.

