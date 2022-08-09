Taco Cabana selling hatch chile margaritas for limited time in celebration of hatch chile season

It's hatch chile season, and Taco Cabana is celebrating with new limited-time menu items.

The restaurant chain on Monday announced that it’s introducing hatch chile margaritas, hatch chile pulled pork, hatch chile breakfast bowls, and tacos and burritos served with hatch chile ranch starting on Aug. 17.

The items are available at all Texas locations for a limited time, while supplies last.

“Hatch Chile season in Texas is a tradition, one that Texans look forward to every year,” Taco Cabana’s Chief Operating Officer Ulyses Camacho said in a news release. “For the first time in Taco Cabana’s 40+ year history, we wanted to celebrate Hatch season with an exciting new Hatch Chile platform showcasing both food and beverage items.”

The release states that the margaritas are $4, tacos range from $3.19 to $4.99, breakfast bowls are $5.49 and burritos are $8.59.

The items can be purchased in-store or via drive-thru and online ordering.