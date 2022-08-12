Restaurant Weeks kicks off Saturday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event, which runs Aug. 13-27.
Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner specials priced between $20 and $55, and reservations are highly recommended, according to Culinaria’s press release.
“San Antonio is renowned for its varied and diverse dining options and hotspots,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Ethredge said. “Restaurant Weeks presents the ultimate opportunity to discover new culinary sensations.”
Menus from participating restaurants are available on Culinaria’s website.
