Restaurant Weeks kicks off Saturday in San Antonio

Local eateries will serve up multi-course meals during Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

Emily Ramirez

More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event. (Lauren Cowart)

SAN ANTONIO – More than 75 participating San Antonio restaurants will offer fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual Restaurant Weeks event, which runs Aug. 13-27.

Participating restaurants will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner specials priced between $20 and $55, and reservations are highly recommended, according to Culinaria’s press release.

“San Antonio is renowned for its varied and diverse dining options and hotspots,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Ethredge said. “Restaurant Weeks presents the ultimate opportunity to discover new culinary sensations.”

Menus from participating restaurants are available on Culinaria’s website.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

