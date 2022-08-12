85º

Visit the San Antonio Zoo on Friday for only $8 for World Elephant Day

Bexar County residents can purchase discounted tickets at the front gate

Emily Ramirez

San Antonio Zoo celebrates World Elephant Day. (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in honor of World Elephant Day.

The goal of World Elephant Day is to “create awareness of the urgent plight of African and Asian elephants and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better care of the species,” according to zoo officials.

To claim the $8 tickets, simply bring proof of Bexar County residency to the zoo’s front gate.

Visit the zoo’s website for more information on the tickets or to learn more about the zoo.

