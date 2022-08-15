2 women with gunshot wounds show up at hospital, refuse to cooperate with officers, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Northeast Baptist Hospital in the 8800 block of Village Drive after receiving reports of people wounded.

According to police, the women arrived at the hospital in a car that had numerous bullet holes.

A preliminary police report said two other men were also in the car, one wounded, but that neither sought treatment and that they left the area.

Investigators said they eventually found the shooting location in the 1000 block of Locke Street, and that a witness heard the gunfire coming from the parking lot of a nearby building. They found shell casings at the scene.

The two women, a 29-year-old and a 19-year-old, were transferred to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover. They, however, were not cooperating with officers.

Police said they have limited information on the suspects or the suspect vehicle. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.