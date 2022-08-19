Bexar County Sheriff’s Office dedicates law enforcement annex to 18-year veteran who died in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office renamed an annex in honor of an 18-year veteran who died in his sleep last year.

The Quarry Oaks Law Enforcement Annex became the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Floyd M. Cardenas Law Enforcement Annex on Friday, exactly a year after Cardenas’ death.

Cardenas’ family found him passed away in his sleep at his home on Aug. 19, 2021. He was 41 years old.

“Fallen Deputy Cardenas was an 18 year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, who was a highly respected senior member of the SWAT and K9 Units,” BCSO said in an email ahead of Friday’s renaming.

He left behind a wife and two kids. Officials said he had no underlying health conditions.

Deputy Floyd Cardenas (BCSO)

