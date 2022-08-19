New ‘Conserveza beer’ to benefit San Antonio Zoo’s conservation efforts

The San Antonio Zoo in partnership with Freetail Brewing Company and Silver Eagle Beverages, has created a new Conserveza beer can.

SAN ANTONIO – In partnership with Freetail Brewing Company and Silver Eagle Beverages, the San Antonio Zoo has created a new Conserveza beer can featuring a roadrunner.

The Conserveza collaboration first came about in 2017 and has featured beer can designs through the years that included a reticulated giraffe, Mexican freetail bats, a jaguar, monarch butterflies, and the Texas horned lizard.

“Freetail Brewing Company and Silver Eagle Beverages have been outstanding partners in this conservation collaboration,” said President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “I am hopeful this roadrunner design encourages a deeper curiosity for a San Antonio favorite - Go, Runners!”

Tim Morrow speaks at unveiling event (San Antonio Zoo)

According to zoo conservationists, the most significant threat to roadrunners is habitat loss due to humans.

A portion of the proceeds collected from Conserveza beer cans sold will go toward conservation efforts, according to the San Antonio Zoo.

“For the last five years, every drop of Conserveza has helped save different species around the planet, and nothing makes us more proud,” said President of Freetail Brewing Company Bill Sisoian. “We’re very excited for this new can design, and all of the good we can and will do in the future.”