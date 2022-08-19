Woman arrested after teen robbed, stripped of clothes, dumped out of own car, records show

Eloise Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man, kidnapped him, stripped him of his clothes and then “dumped him” out of his own vehicle.

The woman, identified as Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

The incident started in the early hours of Aug. 5, when the male victim met a girl and hung out at an unknown address, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

At that location, Hernandez and another unnamed suspect began accusing the 19-year-old of “setting someone up,” investigators said.

Hernandez pulled out a gun and started to assault the teen, police said. The teen was pistol-whipped, which broke his nose, and then robbed of his cell phone, Versace reading glasses, Nike shoes, cash and other items.

Police said the suspects then took the victim’s Nissan Altima and made him sit in the back seat.

The suspects told him that if he tried to escape, they would kill him. They drove him to an area on the West Side, stripped him of his clothing, and then “dumped him out of the vehicle,” police said.

As the suspects drove off in his Altima, the victim took cover behind cars and made his way to a Pik Nik, where he called the police at 8 a.m.

The stolen vehicle was recovered at an apartment complex, and surveillance footage showed the two suspects exiting the car. They then entered a nearby apartment unit.

Hernandez was also seen discarding the victim’s clothes in a nearby creek, police said.

Records show she was arrested on Thursday. Her bond is set at $150,000.

