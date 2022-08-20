Twin Brothers Embark on Journey to Help Other Foster Care Kids

Two twin brothers are on a walk of life - that is being described as a true labor of love. The two hope that each step will help children who they believe are being left behind by a broken foster care system.

Davon and Tavon Woods know better than most because they were born into the system 27 years ago.

“Listen guys it’s not easy but we gotta get it done. My foot hurts but you see on my shirt foster kids matter,” the brothers said.

Both are going the extra mile -- literally -- to raise money and awareness for kids in foster care

“We experienced so much hurt so much pain so that’s kind of why we’re doin’ what we’re doin’ no”, Davon said.

The twins are now on a mission to walk at least 20 miles in all 50 states.

“Even on these walks we be hurtin’ “, continued Davon. “We be tired it’s just how our life was we were hurt and tired and we wanted to give up but didn’t give up”.

The brothers are only five states into their journey, but their support is strong.

Tavon says, “Ohio man Ohio. The support there was insane, from the police officers... kinda felt like we were presidents for the day. We got to walk through the red lights”.

The brothers are returning that kindness whenever they can. At one point in their journey, they spent time at a summer camp for kids in the foster care system.

The walking duo shared that since they had been through the system and were able to make it out, they found a purpose.

“I was like man, God placed us on this earth to do this for a reason yeah the kids didn’t want us to leave”, Tavon said.

However, with 45 states to go, their journey continues. The brothers continue to stay determined despite the boiling temperatures causing them to sweat through their shirts.

When asked, what is your message to the kid who might be in the same place you guys were all those years ago?

Davon says, “I would tell that kid, that child that’s listening, watching us [to] look at us as an example we wanted to give up we’ve been through so much but we stayed strong”.

Tavon added, “Keep pushing keep going we’re rooting for you and you can do it”.