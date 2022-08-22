87º

LIVE

Local News

Uvalde CISD board holds grievance hearing Monday for Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell

Grievance hearing starts at 6 p.m., will be livestreamed in this article

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Tags: Uvalde, UCISD, Robb Elementary School Shooting, Pete Arredondo
The Uvalde CISD school board unanimously approved procedural rules for district police chief Pete Arredondo's termination hearing and the district's legal representation in closed session Monday night.

UVALDE, Texas – It’s a busy week for the Uvalde CISD school board with two special meetings — one focused on Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and the other regarding district police chief Pete Arredondo’s termination.

Monday night’s hearing will allow for public comment before the board will go into a closed session to discuss parent and public grievances against the superintendent.

The board will come out of closed session to vote on any possible action.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

The district has a three-level grievance process.

The first level involves a parent or student filling out a form and submitting it to an administrator. If a student or parent did not receive the relief requested at Level One, they can request, in writing, a conference with the Superintendent or designee. If an informal conference fails to reach the outcome requested by a student or parent, the student or parent may appeal the decision to the Board.

According to the district’s procedures, “The Board shall then consider the complaint. It may give notice of its decision orally or in writing at any time up to and including the next regularly scheduled Board meeting. The Board shall vote on each Level Three complaint.”

The Uvalde CISD School Board will meet again Wednesday night to discuss and take possible action on the termination of Arredondo’s contract.

Regular UCISD school board meetings are held on the third Monday each month, at 6:30 p.m. You can learn more here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter