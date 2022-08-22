$27 billion class action lawsuit announced for Uvalde victims and survivors

UVALDE – Some of the families affected by the Robb Elementary School mass shooting are now a part of a major lawsuit.

The class action lawsuit, which was announced Sunday, is going after several law enforcement agencies as well as the manufacturer of the gun used in the massacre.

”What we intend to do (is) to help serve this community, and that is to file a $27 billion civil rights lawsuit under our United States Constitution, one-of-a-kind in the whole world,” attorney Charles Bonner of Bonner & Bonner Law said.

Tonight on the #NightBeat a $27B class action lawsuit announced on behalf of everyone effected by the Robb Elementary shooting. Attorney Charles Bonner is the lead filing attorney. He says the victims, survivors and their families had their constitutional right to life violated

The civil rights attorney is holding no punches. He intends to file a class action lawsuit against anyone who can be held responsible for what happened inside Robb Elementary on May 24.

“We have the school police, OK, Arredondo, we have the city police, and we have the sheriffs and we have the Texas Rangers, the DPS and we have the Border Patrol,” Bonner said.

The defendants also include gun manufacturer Daniel Defense and Oasis Outback, where the gunman bought the weapon used in the shooting.

“There will be some institutional defendants as well, such as school board or such as City Council or such as the City of the Uvalde,” Bonner said.

Bonner and his associate have been traveling to Uvalde from their California office for weeks, meeting with families at Pastor Daniel Myers’ church, Tabernacle of Worship.

”Up to right now, there’s been no accountability, there’s no justice for those 19 children and the two teachers,” Myers said.

The suit is being filed on constitutionality, as Bonner said the victims, survivors, and their families had their 14th Amendment rights violated.

“People have a right to life under the 14th Amendment and what we’ve seen here is that the law enforcement agencies have shown a deliberate conscious disregard of the life,” Bonner said.

Bonner’s law firm is taking on this class action lawsuit with a team of other firms, including a local Uvalde law office and Everytown, a gun safety organization.

He said it’s a big undertaking, one he believes is necessary to save lives.

“Everyone in this world are hurting and bleeding about what is happening here in Uvalde. And it’s up to us to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Bonner said.

The lawsuit is still being drafted. He’ll need to file claims in the next few days before it is filed.

It’ll be filed in September when the Department of Defense is done with its investigation into the shooting, he said.

