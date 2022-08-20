LULAC to donate nearly half a million dollars to Uvalde shooting victims’ families

UVALDE, Texas – Nearly three months have passed since the Robb Elementary School tragedy, but families of the victims may soon have some financial relief thanks to a donation from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
LULAC raised nearly half a million dollars in its national campaign “Pray for Texas” to provide aid and support to the victims’ families.
Checks will be distributed equally to the families at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Southwest Texas Junior College Cafeteria.
Since the school massacre, many have also shown financial support for the families through the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund and the Robb School Memorial Fund.
However, how and when these funds will be distributed have raised some confusion.
To learn more about these funds and how they will be given to the families later this year, click here.