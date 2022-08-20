LULAC to donate nearly half a million dollars to Uvalde shooting victims’ families

Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least $14 million in donations has been raised in private and corporate donations for the families affected by the May 24 shooting, but creating a plan to ensure that the funds are distributed equitably and transparently takes time, usually months. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UVALDE, Texas – Nearly three months have passed since the Robb Elementary School tragedy, but families of the victims may soon have some financial relief thanks to a donation from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

LULAC raised nearly half a million dollars in its national campaign “Pray for Texas” to provide aid and support to the victims’ families.

Checks will be distributed equally to the families at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Southwest Texas Junior College Cafeteria.

Since the school massacre, many have also shown financial support for the families through the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund and the Robb School Memorial Fund.

However, how and when these funds will be distributed have raised some confusion.

