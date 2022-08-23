Window shot out at Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters

SAN ANTONIO – A large glass window at the storefront of the Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters was shattered by gunfire overnight.

The headquarters are located in the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road in a strip center that also includes a panaderia and the campaign offices for Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Bexar County Judge candidate Peter Sakai.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies investigating the shattered window found that all three storefronts had been shot at. Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos to try and determine who fired the shots.

No injuries were reported.

Gonzales has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss what he called a “targeted attack.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

