Questions about new COVID-19 recommendations, vaccines and boosters? University Health epidemiologist has answers

University Health director of hospital epidemiology Dr. Jason Bowling answers some of the most frequently asked questions about COVID-19, boosters, new vaccines and new CDC recommendations.

SAN ANTONIO – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is becoming more of a nuisance than a crisis for most people.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person and saying people no longer need to stay at least six feet away from others.

Still, health experts recommend that people stay up-to-date on vaccines and boosters.

A new COVID vaccine, Novavax, was recently approved and was made available in Bexar County this month. Pfizer and Moderna are also updating their vaccines to better protect against the newer omicron variants.

In light of the recent developments, University Health director of hospital epidemiology Dr. Jason Bowling is answering some of the most frequently asked questions about COVID-19, boosters, new vaccines and the new CDC recommendations.

Here is a list of topics that Dr. Bowling addresses:

00:00 – Clarify new CDC guidelines on masking, social distancing and quarantine with COVID-19.

01:53 – Speaking of the flu, it wasn’t that bad the past two years. Should we be worried about it this year?

03:34 - If the CDC is not as worried about COVID-19 now, should I take any precautions or can I relax?

04:27 - If COVID-19 is less serious now, why should we worry?

05:17 – When might we expect to see an updated COVID-19 vaccine that is adapted for variants?

06:07 – Should I get a second COVID-19 booster now or wait until the new vaccines come out in the fall?

06:47 – Will I be able to get the new COVID-19 vaccine in the fall if I get a booster now?

07:16 – The Novavax vaccine is now available for adults not currently vaccinated against COVID-19. How does it measure up against the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines?

