Celebrate National Dog Day with KSAT News Now

SAN ANTONIO – We are paw-sitive you will love Friday’s edition of KSAT News Now with journalists Alicia Barrera and RJ Marquez. It’s the ulti-mutt celebration for dogs as August 26 marks National Dog Day!

Be on the lookout for a sighting of your furry friend during the show.

Submit your photos & we could share them on air!

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by animal activist and pet expert, Colleen Paige. The day is dedicated to celebrate all breeds of dogs and raise awareness for public shelters and rescue dogs.

In the Alamo city, the nonprofit San Antonio Humane Society has served the area since 1952. Through the years they have sheltered, rehabbed, medically provided for thousands of dogs (and cats). They are a no-kill organization that shelters and offers volunteer and foster opportunities.

Ad

During Friday’s KNN broadcast from the SAHS, viewers will meet a local family who adopted two dogs after their pups, Rocks and Pebble, passed away.

“That was hard losing those dogs. So, I was not at all sold on getting another dog,” Cassidy Dresch said. Cassidy and his wife have three children and love dogs. “If you’re not sure, don’t go to a shelter, don’t go, because you quickly fall in love. I mean, you do. The dogs are all amazing.”

We have to agree! These dogs are im-paws-ible to forget.

Fur-tunately, if you can’t adopt, there are still many ways to help save and serve these animals. Lucia Almanza, public relations associate at SAHS will also join News Now to inform the community on their biggest need.

Watch Alicia Barrera put some shelter dogs to the test with a TikTok bilingual challenge.