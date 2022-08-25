Free dog and cat adoptions will take place on National Dog Day at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Animals available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive!

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is celebrating National Dog Day with free adoptions for all four-legged friends.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals that are at risk of euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services.

From 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, cat and dog adoptions at the Animal Care Services Annex Building, located at 4710 Highway 151, will be free.

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling is helping cover the costs, allowing all adoptions to take place at no cost to new pet owners.

Foster animals that are currently in foster care will also be present and available for adoption.

Spurs tickets and a free junk removal voucher will be raffled off at the event, according to San Antonio Pets Alive! spokesperson Stephanie Paz Perez.

San Antonio Pets Alive! has issued a “Code Red” several times throughout the summer — meaning that 25 or more dogs and puppies were to be released by Animal Care Services for possible euthanasia due to lack of space.

San Antonio Pets Alive! shelters were often too full to take in any more pets.

The organization sent a press release yesterday that stated 85 dogs and puppies were on the City of San Antonio’s euthanasia list this week alone.

Cat available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive! (San Antonio Pets Alive!)

