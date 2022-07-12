San Antonio animal shelter says dogs, puppies at risk of euthanasia due to ‘Code Red’

(left to right): Birdie (643166), Hutchins (643337), and Yoshi (643289) are up for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive!

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! announced another “Code Red” day on Tuesday due to overcrowding at the city’s shelter.

The organization said there’s an urgent need for people to foster or adopt 29 dogs and puppies who are at risk of euthanasia.

A “Code Red” day means that 25 or more dogs and puppies are being released by Animal Care Services for possible euthanasia due to lack of space. That includes a dog with her five puppies, a news release from SAPA! states.

“Our Building One Rescue Center transition kennels give these pups more time to find urgent placement, but the number of animals we can save depends entirely on the number of people, who open their hearts and homes to foster or adopt them,” the release adds.

Right now, SAPA! is having a $25 adoption special for the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. The reduced adoption fees will be in place until July 31.

SAPA! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals that are at risk of euthanasia at San Antonio’s ACS. Right now, all three of SAPA!’s locations are full.

ACS maintains a Capacity Euthanasia List on its website where it lists a final notice for dogs and cats that are about to be euthanized. To see the dogs that are in those transition kennels, click here.

“Please, please, help us help them, and spread the word today…that adopting or fostering a dog or puppy saves two lives – your new fur baby and their empty kennel space to save another. Many have less than hours,” SAPA! officials said.

Anyone interested in fostering can fill out an application and send an email to: foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can find available dogs and cats on SAPA!’s website or on ACS’ website.

