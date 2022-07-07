‘Empty the Shelters’ event will have low-cost pet adoptions in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A big “Empty the Shelters” animal adoption event is taking place across the United States and more than 20 Texas shelters are taking part.
From July 11-31, the BISSELL Pet Foundation will reduce adoption fees for cats and dogs to $50 or less at participating shelters.
More than 250 shelters in 42 states are participating to help reduce overcrowding.
“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding,” Cathy Bissell, the founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a news release. “With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets.”
The event, which takes place regularly throughout the year, is extended to three weeks this summer. This is the longest-ever summer “Empty the Shelters” event, the release states.
The Texas locations include:
- Abilene Animal Services
- Animal Defense League of Texas - San Antonio
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Austin Humane Society
- City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services
- City Of Houston - BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions
- Dallas Animal Services / City of Dallas
- Fort Worth Animal Care & Control
- League City Animal Care
- Harris County Pets (Veterinary Public Health)
- Houston Humane Society
- Humane Society of Angelina County
- Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
- Montgomery County Animal Services
- Noahs Ark C A R E SPCA - Humane Society
- Palm Valley Animal Society
- SPCA of Brazoria County
- SPCA Of Texas
- Special Pals Incorporated
A news release says details may change between certain shelters, so people can see additional info on a map online.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation states that the regular adoption event has helped more than 96,068 pets find forever homes since it started in 2016.
Adoption fees include spay or neuter, the first round of vaccinations and a microchip.
