‘Empty the Shelters’ event will have low-cost pet adoptions in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A big “Empty the Shelters” animal adoption event is taking place across the United States and more than 20 Texas shelters are taking part.

From July 11-31, the BISSELL Pet Foundation will reduce adoption fees for cats and dogs to $50 or less at participating shelters.

More than 250 shelters in 42 states are participating to help reduce overcrowding.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding,” Cathy Bissell, the founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a news release. “With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets.”

The event, which takes place regularly throughout the year, is extended to three weeks this summer. This is the longest-ever summer “Empty the Shelters” event, the release states.

The Texas locations include:

Abilene Animal Services

Animal Defense League of Texas - San Antonio - San Antonio

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Austin Humane Society

City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

City Of Houston - BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions

City Of San Antonio Animal Care Services

Dallas Animal Services / City of Dallas

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control

League City Animal Care

Harris County Pets (Veterinary Public Health)

Houston Humane Society

Humane Society of Angelina County

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

Montgomery County Animal Services

Noahs Ark C A R E SPCA - Humane Society

Palm Valley Animal Society

San Antonio Humane Society

San Antonio Pets Alive!

SPCA of Brazoria County

SPCA Of Texas

Special Pals Incorporated

Universal City Animal Care and Control

A news release says details may change between certain shelters, so people can see additional info on a map online.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation states that the regular adoption event has helped more than 96,068 pets find forever homes since it started in 2016.

Adoption fees include spay or neuter, the first round of vaccinations and a microchip.

