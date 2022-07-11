San Antonio Pets Alive hosts photo contest

SAN ANTONIO – Your pet’s face could end up on a limited-edition Alamo Beer Company beer can!

San Antonio Pets Alive is hosting a fundraising pet photo contest. The money raised through entry and voting fees will support its mission of rescuing dogs and cats from euthanasia.

First-place winners will receive a limited-edition set of Alamo Beer Company cans showcasing their adored pet. The local brewery will create 100 cans featuring the winning pet.

In addition, first-place winners will be given a $100 gift card to Petco and a professional 60-90 minute pet portrait session, along with the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a San Antonio Missions game with your pet in the 2023 season.

Second place winners will be awarded a $75 Petco gift card and a 60-90 minute professional pet portrait. Third place winners will receive a $50 gift card to Petco and a professional pet portrait session.

Winners must be at least 21 years old to receive the prizes. Participants can submit their pet photos up until July 31.

To enter, upload, and submit your pet photo, a $20 donation, and each vote entered for your pet is a $1 donation.

All winners and participants can attend an event on September 10 at Alamo Beer Company, celebrating the fundraiser and unveiling the Alamo Beer Company cans with the winner’s portrait attached.

