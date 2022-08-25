San Antonio ISD awarded $25,000 to grow esports programs

Esports is expanding in San Antonio ISD and soon more students will have the chance to participate in gaming events beyond San Antonio.

The district received $25,000 from the Texas Assocation of State Systems for Computing and Communications to help grow their esports programs.

“It’s going to allow our schools to expand esports across the district. Getting them equipment that we need to play these video games and travel to competition,” Robby Hernandez, esports coach at Jefferson High School said.

Funds will grow esports in two district campuses, one a high school and one a middle school.

It will also allow students to participate in multiple esports events.

Jefferson High School started its esports program back in 2020 and Hernandez says it’s been very successful.

“We started three years ago with a grant from the SAISD foundation, and we were able to build computers here. Get all this equipment. Get all the Nintendo switches that you see. And from there, all of our students have been competing and playing in our local tournaments,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said students are learning different skills that will help them in any career they choose.

“Just like you would see in traditional sports, our students are learning how to become leaders, how to be great communicators, how to play the game obviously. They are creating friendships that last forever,” Hernandez said.”

