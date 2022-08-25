87º

San Antonio ranks 12th most-affordable area for college student renters, study says

Rental prices , cost of college degree have risen drastically in recent years.

Emily Ramirez

SAN ANTONIO – A new study by home-amenity company Porch ranked the San Antonio-New Braunfels area as the 12th most budget-friendly area for college students looking to rent an apartment.

Rental prices and the cost of a college degree have risen drastically over recent years. Paying rent while attending college has become a challenging endeavor for students, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Many college students struggle to find adequate, affordable housing options near their campus.

According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development more than 56,000 college students indicated they were homeless on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in 2013.

To create the ranking list, researchers calculated the weighted average of off-campus room and board for the 2020-2021 school year, emitting those who live with family. City’s with the lowest average ranked highest on Porch’s list.

The data that was used in this study came from the Nation Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Regional Price Parities, Thomas said.

According to the study, California’s Bay Area ranked the most expensive for college renters, close behind were New York’s Tri-State region and the San Diego area.

