Fiestas Patrias San Antonio 2022 kicked off with new partnership

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture has partnered with the San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission to kick off Fiestas Patrias San Antonio 2022.

This annual celebration of Deiz y Seis and Hispanic Heritage Month features a series of festivities commemorating Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810 and honoring San Antonio’s strong connection to Mexico.

“Our city has deep historical and cultural connections with Mexico, and we look forward to celebrating Diez y Seis and Hispanic Heritage Month every year,” said District 5 Councilwoman and liaison to the Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission Teri Castillo. “These gatherings honor all aspects of Mexican culture passed down over the centuries. The Mexican American culture is woven into the San Antonio experience, and Diez y Seis de Septiembre holds a deep historical significance for the community.”

Fiestas Patrias San Antonio 2022 includes music, dances, panels and more. Just a sample of events include:

Ad

September 15 : El Grito Civic Ceremony & Cultural Program is co-hosted by the Mexican Consul in San Antonio and the San Antonio Mexico Friendship Council in Milam Park

September 17: 41st Annual Dieciséis de Septiembre Parade by the Avenida Guadalupe Association begins at the corner of Brazos and Guadalupe St. flows west through San Antonio’s historic Mexican American community

September 17 – 18: Fiestas Patrias Weekend at Historic Market Square celebrates food and cultural traditions

September 18 : 16 de Septiembre Charreada by the San Antonio Charro Association features a Mexican charreada and girls Escaramusa performance

September 24 : Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival at the Arneson River Theater in Historic La Villita, hosted by the Diez y Seis Commission, features performances by middle and high school students from schools in San Antonio and the region

October 7 : Symposium on Folklorico Dance in Chicano Communities by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center hosted by Trinity University explores the history of Folklorico Dance and its impact on the Mexican American experience through the eyes of dance practitioners

October 8 : Celebrando Tradiciones by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is a celebration of culture through the traditional Mexican dance by the Guadalupe Dance Company and music by Mariachi Azteca de América

October 12 : Viva Mi Cultura is a special lecture demonstration for Día de la Raza featuring members of the Guadalupe Dance Company

October 15: 5th Annual Fiesta Alegria is Avenida Guadalupe Association’s closing celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio

For a full list of events and more information about Fiestas Patrias San Antonio, please visit SanAntonio.gov/arts