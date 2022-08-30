San Antonio man sentenced for embezzling $1.1M from Johnson City while he worked there

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man convicted of stealing money from Johnson City has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay back more than $1.1 million.

Anthony Michael Holland, 37, was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Friday, months after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Holland worked for Johnson City and embezzled at least $1,175,866.96 from city accounts. He did so by falsifying city financial records and other documents from 2015 to September 2020, authorities said.

Holland, who worked as city secretary and chief administrative officer, used the money for his personal benefit, like buying a home.

He was also ordered to pay $1,175,866.96 in restitution.

“Anthony Holland repeatedly betrayed the trust of the people of Johnson City by stealing from them over the course of six years while holding the positions of City Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in the news release. “We are proud to have prosecuted this case in federal court and our office will continue to hold those that corrupt our local governments and harm our communities accountable for their actions.”

