San Antonio man pleads guilty to embezzling $1.1M from Johnson City as an employee

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of embezzling money from the city of Johnson City, where he worked as an employee, and using it for his personal benefit.

Anthony Michael Holland, 36, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal authorities said from 2015 to around September 2020, Holland embezzled at least $1,175,866.96 from city accounts.

During that time, he worked as a Johnson City employee, including city secretary and chief administrative officer.

“Holland concealed the embezzlement by falsifying city financial records and other documents,” the release states.

Authorities said one of his purchases included buying a house in San Antonio.

He could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

The FBI and Johnson City Police Department are investigating the case.

