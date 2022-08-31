Overnight fire causes $10K worth of damage to home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight fire at a home on the city’s West Side caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to the property, the San Antonio Fire Department said Wednesday.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of South San Augustine, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a working fire. The fire had started in an external shed and spread, catching the eves and overhangs of the house on fire, fire officials said. The fire was quickly put out.

Firefighters say the property appears to be unoccupied. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

No injuries were reported.