Tropical bar ‘La Ruina’ to open downtown this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The team behind The Modernist are opening a new bar downtown this weekend.

The tropically inspired cocktail bar La Ruina will “celebrate the flavor, influence, and spirits of the tropical Americas,” according to their Instagram.

Situated in a well-worn brick building, the bar’s ambiance draws together historical San Antonio accents with blissful tropical décor.

The drink menu will feature cocktails made with tequila, rum, wine, and mezcal.

“Coming from many years of experience in bartending, we know how important it is for our guests to fully enjoy a well-crafted cocktail,” Co-Owner Olaf Harmel said in a press release. “We want all of our guests to feel special as we carefully craft their spirit in an intimate and historical space while adding something new to San Antonio’s nightlife.”

La Ruina will host its grand opening on September 3, operating on a first-come, first-serve basis. The bar will not take reservations on opening day.

The bar will have both indoor and outdoor seating offered to guests. It will operate Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.