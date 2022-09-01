Captive migrants struck by pickup truck after escape from South Side motel, SAPD says

Four migrants were held against their will in a hotel room on the South Side before being chased down by someone in a pickup truck, striking two of them, San Antonio police said.

The incident unfolded around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of South Presa Street.

Police said the migrants, all men in their 20s and 30s, were able to get out of the hotel room and make their way down the road.

The suspects holding up the migrants went to their black Ford pickup truck parked outside the hotel and followed the migrants, chasing them down.

One of the migrants pulled a gun and fired at the truck. It’s unknown if any of the bullets hit the suspects.

Two of the migrants were struck by the truck and injured. Authorities said they were taken to an area hospital, one in critical and one in stable condition. The other two migrants are at the scene with SAPD.

The suspects took off from the area, heading south in the pickup truck. No description of the suspects has been provided.

Police said the suspects will likely face multiple charges when captured. Further details are limited.

