KSAT viewers show videos, pictures as much of San Antonio gets good soaking on Saturday

No severe weather is expected, but heavy downpours may lead to street flooding

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

KSAT Connect user Skywatcher was thankful for the free carwash on Saturday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Much of the San Antonio area got some good soaking downpours on Saturday evening.

There could be more showers on Sunday morning and a chance for rain on Labor Day be sure to follow the latest forecast from the KSAT meteorologists.

Here are some of the photos and videos submitted by KSAT viewers on Saturday:

Linda M

Love the sound of heavy rain!

San Antonio
Maribel

It's brewing

Saint Hedwig
Susanna H,Susanna Herzig

Please Turn Around Don’t Drown

San Antonio
Stephanie
San Antonio
Kaileyk

Coming down consistently in Live Oak

San Antonio
Rebecca Melendez

Above general McMullen and Castroville

San Antonio

