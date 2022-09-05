Woman intentionally struck off-duty deputy with her vehicle while dropping child off at school, affidavit states

Susan Rodriguez, 32, intentionally struck an off-duty peace officer when dropping her child off at school, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she intentionally ran into an off-duty deputy who was directing traffic at a San Antonio charter school, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Susan Rodriguez, 32, struck Zavala County Sheriff’s Office deputy Michael Hernandez just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Hernandez was working off duty and directing traffic at IDEA Walzem located at 6445 Walzem Road.

According to the affidavit, Hernandez ordered Rodriguez to stop her vehicle after she intentionally disregarded traffic safety and the normal flow of school traffic.

Hernandez approached Rodriguez’s vehicle, told her she wasn’t allowed to drive down the path she was on due to heavy foot traffic from the school’s students and ordered her to get back in the school drop-off line, the affidavit states.

Rodriguez told the deputy, “I don’t have time for this, I am late for work,” the affidavit states.

Rodriguez allegedly then turned her wheel in Hernandez’s direction and accelerated her vehicle, striking the off-duty deputy.

Witnesses who saw Rodriguez strike Hernandez with her vehicle said she drove to the back of the school to drop off her child.

Body-worn camera footage captured Rodriguez admitting that she was aware that she struck Hernandez before driving to the back of the school, the affidavit states.

She said she heard the impact when her vehicle struck Hernandez but refused to stop and continued to drop her child off at the school, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez chased after Rodriguez and detained her before notifying the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies cited Rodriguez for disregarding traffic laws.

She told deputies she refused to stop because she was in a rush to get to work, the affidavit states.

An arrest warrant was issued two days after the incident after body-worn camera footage was reviewed and showed Rodriguez striking Hernandez.

She was booked into Bexar County Jail on failure to stop and render aid and aggravated assault against a public servant charges. Rodriguez was released Sunday and her bond was set at $25,000.