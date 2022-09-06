San Antonio community supports family that lost everything in lightning strike fire

One southside family’s long road to recovery is a little easier thanks to the support from the San Antonio community.

The Sauceda family of seven lost everything in a fire that was caused by a lightning strike on August 11, according to SAFD.

“Why me, why do that for me? Like no, I mean thank you but that’s not us” said Erica Sauceda, the family’s mother.

Erica Sauceda explained that she and her family aren’t ones to ask for help but rather lend a helping hand. Those who know the Sauceda’s best knew even in tough times the family would try and get back on their feet on their own.

“A friend reached out on Facebook and said hey guys they’re not going to ask for help. We need to come together they have 5 kids, and these are their sizes, what can we do,” said Erica Sauceda

The family received an abundance of donations. Items donated included essential household items, new wardrobes, school supplies, and monetary donations.

“All of my kids are sleeping on beds and mattresses right now because of people reaching out and donating to us,” said Erica Sauceda

Another big helping hand came from one of the family’s favorite store, Marianita’s, a boutique on the South Side.

Owner Marianna Espinosa-Munoz said it was the least she could do for her loyal customers.

“Through the raffle and then the donation basket and cash app it was… we did collect about a $1,200,” said Marianna Espinosa-Munoz, owner of Marianita’s.

The Sauceda’s told KSAT they had received about 6 thousand dollars in fundraisers. That does not count the money given directly to them or gifts sent to them.

Erica Sauceda explained the help is overwhelming, and she is thankful. However, she does admit times are still tough for her family as they try to keep moving forward.

“They’re not in their safe place I mean we’ve been here (their home) for almost 7 and a half years and just changing that overnight it’s taking an emotional toll on them. It breaks my heart to see our home more of a house right now,” said Erica Sauceda.

Erica said they plan to make their home livable again. Right now, they’re still in the demolition phase. She added that the insurance is helping, but they haven’t received any payments yet. The family is hopeful they’ll be back at their home in a year.