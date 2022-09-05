2-year-old girl, 2 women wounded in shooting on NW Side

SAPD investigates a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl and two adults wounded at an apartment in the 7300 block of Potranco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A shotgun blast left a 2-year-old girl and two women with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Potranco Road.

Birdshot from the shotgun blast injured the infant in the legs, police said. One of the women was grazed in the head and other victim was grazed in the arm. They were taken to University hospital.

Police said they are getting conflicting stories about who fired the shot and were not being allowed into the apartment.

SAPD secured a warrant, and investigators are searching the scene.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT.com: