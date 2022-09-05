Man found shot to death outside home in Northeast Bexar County, deputies say

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office’s investigators are trying to learn more about the shooting death of a man outside a home in Northeast Bexar County late Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office’s investigators are trying to learn more about the shooting death of a man outside a home in Northeast Bexar County late Sunday night.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Antonio Flake, 42.

Deputies who arrived at the Meadow Brook subdivision after 11 p.m. found the victim in the 6500 block of Beech Trail Drive, near Walzem Road and FM 78.

Records show he lived in the home adjacent to the driveway where he was found.

They say they also found two different types of shell casings in the area.

Deputies did not make any arrests right away, nor did they release any information regarding the motive for the shooting.

According to BCSO, the suspect fled in a silver sedan.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Related: