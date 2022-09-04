Man assualted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.

The affidavit states that Gould assaulted the victim, which caused him to black out.

When the victim regained consciousness he awoke to Gould choking him, which caused him to pass out again, according to the affidavit.

Gould then allegedly stole the man’s phone and left the location with an unknown female.

The victim told police he was still receiving digital content from his stolen phone via his Google account.

The content included photos of Gould and a bank document with Gould’s name on it, police said.

