Truck driver who left scene after running over big rig driver has been arrested, BCSO says

Yudi Samir Aguilar, 30, was arrested on Sept. 3, 2022 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to stop and render aid.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday who was wanted for running over a big-rig driver during a road rage incident and then leaving the scene.

Yudi Samir Aguilar, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, BCSO posted images of Aguilar’s truck in hopes of identifying him.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Aguilar was driving a Dodge duly pickup truck and towing heavy equipment on a flatbed trailer when he tried to pass an 18-wheeler on the shoulder of the access road of Highway 90 near W.T. Montgomery Road.

Aguilar cut off the 18-wheeler and the two vehicles clipped in the process, Salazar said.

The driver of the big rig sped up and then cut off the truck. Both drivers got out of their vehicles and argued.

Aguilar got back into his pickup and tried to take off while the driver of the 18-wheeler tried to block him from escaping.

Ad

Video from a dashboard camera inside the 18-wheeler shows Aguilar running over the 53-year-old driver of the big rig, according to BCSO.

The big rig driver’s leg was shattered, Salazar said and he suffered other injuries to his abdomen.

“He’s certainly lucky to be alive,” Salazar said.

The victim was able to get back inside his cab and call 911.

Salazar said Aguilar’s coworkers recognized his truck from the media attention about the incident and urged him to turn himself in.

Deputies on patrol recognized Aguilar’s vehicle on Saturday and pulled him over on a traffic stop.

Aguilar told deputies he was on his way to turn himself in, Salazar said.

Salazar said the victim is not facing charges but said that the whole ordeal probably could have been prevented had he not been so confrontational.

“They both did what we would certainly never tell the public to do — don’t get out and confront somebody over a traffic crash,” Salazar said. “Whether it’s done by accident or through negligence, property can be replaced, cars can be replaced — we have insurance for that (but) a human body cannot. This gentleman is lucky to be alive after the injuries he suffered. Clearly, those injuries are going to be something that he’s going to live with for the rest of his life.”

Ad

Salazar said “more and more” road rage is leading to violence and urged people to avoid confrontation on the roads.

Original Story:

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pickup truck driver who left the scene of a crash that left one person critically injured.

The sheriff’s office shared information about the incident via Facebook on Friday night.

Deputies said the suspect was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram Dully, hauling a flatbed trailer with a construction-style skid loader when they pulled out of Grosenbacher Road and turned right onto Highway 90 West.

The suspect cut off the victim when merging onto Highway 90 and a “disturbance” began with the two drivers, officials said. Both of them then exited on Montgomery.

Authorities said the pickup truck driver struck the victim’s vehicle with their trailers and caused serious bodily injury.

However, instead of stopping at the scene, deputies said the suspect continued down the road and took the turnaround at Montgomery and Hwy 90 before heading eastbound.

Ad

The victim shared a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which was included in the sheriff’s office social media post.

Deputies are still working to track down the suspect, who has multiple addresses. But the suspect’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with more information on the vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.