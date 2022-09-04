75º

Two men shot during altercation at San Antonio bar, police say

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot outside a San Antonio bar just before midnight on Saturday.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at Thirsty’s SA, located in the 8900 block of S. Presa Street.

Police were called out to the bar after witnesses reported gunfire in the parking lot.

When they arrived, police found one man who was shot twice. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

A second victim, who was taken to Mission Trails Hospital by his friends, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

Police said the second victim was involved in an altercation with the shooter, or shooters, who are still at large.

This is not the first time Thirsty’s SA has made headlines for a shooting in the parking lot. Another shooting occurred in December following an argument, according to police.

