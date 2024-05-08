UT Health San Antonio hosting Be Well Texas community wellness fair Saturday

UT Health’s Be Well Texas hosting community wellness fair this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio substance use treatment initiative Be Well Texas will host its second annual community wellness fair on Saturday.

The free event will offer various wellness activities, services and resources to inform the community. State Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, District 119, will be the featured guest speaker.

The community wellness fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mission County Park 1, located at 6030 Padre Drive in San Antonio.

The following is the schedule for the event:

11:30 a.m. – Welcome ceremony, Jennifer Sharpe Potter

11:40 a.m. – Guest speaker, State Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos

Noon – Zumba, sponsored by instructor Robyn Tate

1 p.m. – HIIT workout, sponsored by AlfaFitness

2 p.m. – Group meditation, sponsored by BioThrive Wellness

2:30 p.m. – Door prizes

All-day activities include the following:

Local community and wellness organizations with resources and information

Pet therapy by Therapy Animals of San Antonio

Food distribution by San Antonio Food Bank

Overdose reversal training and naloxone (Narcan®) distribution

Hygiene kit distribution

Live music

Free medical screenings include the following:

Substance use screenings by Be Well Texas

Wellness health checks by UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing

Vision screenings by Lions Sight Research Foundation

HIV and STI testing by Alamo Area Resource Center

Diabetic screenings by District 2-A2 Lions Clubs

Find more information here.