UT Health San Antonio hosting Be Well Texas community wellness fair Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio substance use treatment initiative Be Well Texas will host its second annual community wellness fair on Saturday.
The free event will offer various wellness activities, services and resources to inform the community. State Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, District 119, will be the featured guest speaker.
The community wellness fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mission County Park 1, located at 6030 Padre Drive in San Antonio.
The following is the schedule for the event:
- 11:30 a.m. – Welcome ceremony, Jennifer Sharpe Potter
- 11:40 a.m. – Guest speaker, State Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos
- Noon – Zumba, sponsored by instructor Robyn Tate
- 1 p.m. – HIIT workout, sponsored by AlfaFitness
- 2 p.m. – Group meditation, sponsored by BioThrive Wellness
- 2:30 p.m. – Door prizes
All-day activities include the following:
- Local community and wellness organizations with resources and information
- Pet therapy by Therapy Animals of San Antonio
- Food distribution by San Antonio Food Bank
- Overdose reversal training and naloxone (Narcan®) distribution
- Hygiene kit distribution
- Live music
Free medical screenings include the following:
- Substance use screenings by Be Well Texas
- Wellness health checks by UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing
- Vision screenings by Lions Sight Research Foundation
- HIV and STI testing by Alamo Area Resource Center
- Diabetic screenings by District 2-A2 Lions Clubs