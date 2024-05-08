Bringing flowers from Mexico for Mother’s Day? CBP warns to check what’s allowed before traveling

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning travelers about restrictions on specific flowers and other commodities imported from Mexico.

“Certain flowers, greenery, potted plants, and soil are prohibited to prevent the introduction of plant diseases, invasive insects, and parasitic nematodes,” CBP said in a news release. “By their destructiveness, invasive plant diseases and pests reduce the quality of ornamental plants and crops, and cost millions in eradication efforts and export trade restrictions.”

Cut chrysanthemums from Mexico are prohibited from passing through passenger ports of entry.

“CBP is trying to prevent funguses, such as ‘Chrysanthemum White Rust’ from entering the United States, as this disease could put flower growers in jeopardy,” the agency said.

CBP said any plants used for propagation require permits to be brought into the U.S. Soil is also prohibited to prevent soil pests.

After undergoing inspection, some flowers are allowed from Mexico into the U.S., including roses and carnations.

Anything that is not allowed into the U.S. will be confiscated by the authorities.

“Travelers must declare all flowers and plants to CBP officers. While a relatively small number of harmful pests are found among the millions of stems inspected by CBP, a single dangerous pest could cause millions of dollars of damage to our nation’s crops,” the news release said.

Any travelers who want to import flowers, plants or other agricultural items should check the CBP website ahead of time to ensure they can bring them into the country. Find more information here.