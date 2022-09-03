Man killed, child injured in rollover on I-37 in Elmendorf

A driver was killed and his 5-year-old passenger injured Saturday afternoon after he swerved to avoid a truck that was coming into his lane.

It happened before 4 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-37 near Donop Road.

San Antonio police said witnesses told them they saw the driver steer into the grassy median to avoid a black pickup truck that had switched into his lane.

The driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over in the grass.

The driver of the pickup truck never stopped and may not have even realized there had been a crash.

The driver of the flipped vehicle is believed to be in his 40s. He was thrown from the vehicle. A paramedic who was passing by stopped to help, but the life-saving measures were not successful. The man died at the scene.

A five-year-old boy passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The main lanes of I-37 were closed for a time as police investigated the crash.

