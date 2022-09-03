Woman hit, killed while crossing highway. Suspected drunken driver in custody, police say

A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck overnight. The driver of that truck was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and failing to stop and render aid.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck overnight and the driver of that truck was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failing to stop and render aid, police said.

San Antonio police responded to a crash at about 1:34 a.m. on Saturday at 1600 NE Loop 410.

Police said a woman was walking on the westbound ramp from Harry Wurzbach to the NE Loop of 410 when she was struck by a Dodge Journey.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An SAPD officer spotted the driver nearby as they were pulling into a parking lot in the 8100 block of Broadway.

The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failing to stop and render aid resulting in death.

A second driver was arrested in a separate accident at the scene. A woman drove through police flares and hit a Hero truck. Nobody was injured, but that driver was also arrested for driving while intoxicated.