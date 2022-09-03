SAPD responds to two shootings, 1 fatal, at the same apartment complex overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police were called out to the same apartment complex twice in the same night for two shootings — one that resulted in death and the other that ended with a child and a teenager injured.

The shootings happened at the Alamo Estates Apartment Homes in the 8000 block of Midcrown.

The first shooting happened just before midnight.

Police were called to building 25 at the complex for a robbery, but secondary calls reported there had been a shooting.

A 21-year-old man was shot

A witness told police that three men forced their way into an apartment as the victim was going inside. The men demanded to meet with the victim’s brother. He wasn’t home so the men shot the victim and ran away.

The victim was critically injured and died at the scene.

Police found and arrested the suspects. At least one of them was charged with murder, according to SAPD.

About three hours later, police were called to a different building in the same apartment complex to investigate a complaint that shots were fired.

Officers found two victims who told them that shots came through the wall of their apartment from the parking lot in front of their building.

A four-year-old child was struck in the leg and an 18-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen.

Police believe the shootings are related and suspect the second shooting may have been in retaliation for the first one.

Officers said witnesses were not cooperative and they were not able to get any information about the suspects.