Uvalde High School defeats Winn of Eagle Pass during first home football game of the season

UVALDE – “Coyote pride” and “Uvalde strong” carried more meaning Friday night as Uvalde High School played its football home opener against Eagle Pass Winn in front of a packed crowd, where the Coyotes would also score their first win of the season, 34-28.

As fans walked into the stadium to support the Coyotes, they did it knowing many family and friends were still hurting after the Robb Elementary tragedy.

“The only word I can describe about this community is grit, being resilient. When you are born and raised here, it’s all about bleeding that maroon and white,” said Bennie Luna, a Uvalde ISD teacher.

The team taking the field was a moment to celebrate under the Friday night lights -- a small distraction from everything Uvalde has gone through.

“This town has been through a lot of heartache and pain,” said Roland Ramirez, head athletic trainer for the Houston Texans and a 1997 Uvalde High School alum.

Ramirez said he understands what it means to be “Uvalde strong.”

“One heartbeat and one community, and they are all here for one another and know each other, support each other, and that’s what this town is all about,” he said.

Before Uvalde took the field, Ramirez announced the Coyotes would go to a Houston Texans game.

“The organization being able to do that for them and host them for the season opener is special, and the kids were ecstatic,” Ramirez said.

It was an act of kindness for a community still healing.

“Something special for a lot of people in the community and even our opponents showing an act of kindness towards us. It will be something to remember,” Luna said.

KSAT 12 is set to livestream the Uvalde high school football team as they face off against Winn of Eagle Pass on Friday as part of Big Game Coverage. (See the schedule for all game streams here.)

You can watch the game Friday, September 2nd, beginning with a pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff around 7 p.m. on:

The Uvalde Coyotes will play their first home game of the season at Honey Bowl Stadium against Winn.

The Coyotes won their first game against Carrizo Springs last week.

The community will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their state championship.

KSAT 12 Sports Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez will call the game live from Uvalde along with a large KSAT 12 production crew.

“We feel it is most important to recognize this moment in Uvalde’s history,” said Simmons. “We have to celebrate these young students and honor those whose lives were taken during the massacre at Robb Elementary School.”

This is a game that means so much to the community of Uvalde, and to the entire nation who witnessed the horrible events in May.

KSAT will shine a light on the amazing students and show how the resilient Uvalde community has remained strong, KSAT VP/GM Phil Lane announced Thursday.

The Winn High School community shared the following video to show their support for the people of Uvalde:

