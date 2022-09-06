San Antonio Shoemakers looks forward to ‘potential collaboration’ with Kanye West

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – World famous rapper/fashion designer Ye, previously known as Kanye West, has sparked rumors online about a collaboration with San Antonio Shoemakers.

Ye posted a screenshot of the SAS website to his Instagram page on Monday with a simple “: )” smiley face as the caption.

SAS was founded in 1976 in a corner of an unused aircraft hangar on the South Side of San Antonio, according to the shoe company’s website.

KSAT reached out to SAS for comment and CEO Nancy Richardson responded by saying “we sincerely appreciate the interest Ye (Kanye West) has expressed towards our company and look forward to continuing the conversation around a potential collaboration.”

Richardson did not say whether or not she or anyone else at the company had been in direct contact with Ye.

The SAS post followed another Instagram message Monday where he said he needed a shoe company or factories.

“What shoe company will give me control,” West said in the post. “I need to be head of the board and the chief decision maker.”

He attacked Adidas’ Senior Vice President Daniel Cherry III on social media over the weekend in a slew of Instagram posts. He’s photoshopped Cherry into a number of scenarios and openly mocked him, grossing that Cherry was hired to manage the Yeezy brand without Ye’s knowledge.

Cherry has not publicly responded and his social media accounts are set to private.

The rapper has also lashed out at GAP over his YEEZY apparel line claiming to be left out of meetings, according to TMZ.