VIA adds park & ride service for Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO – People attending the Bad Bunny concert this week can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA park and ride service.

According to Alamodome officials, more than 54,000 people are expected to attend Wednesday’s concert, so drivers can expect some heavy traffic. It’s why they’re encouraging Bad Bunny fans to hop on the bus instead of driving to the show.

VIA Metropolitan Transit has opened an AT&T Center park & ride site option and a Crossroads park and ride location for the Bad Bunny concert at the Alamodome on September 7.

According to a news release, both routes will deliver attendees to the Robert Thompson Transit Center at the Alamodome.

Guests can begin boarding at 5 p.m. and the bus service is available up to one hour after the concert ends.

VIA’s event service is $1.30 each way with discounted prices for children, seniors, students, and active-duty U.S. military.

Cash, credit cards, and VIA passes are accepted at the Park & Ride location.